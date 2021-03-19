Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

