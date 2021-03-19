Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

