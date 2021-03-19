Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.37 Million Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.25% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $66.61 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86.

