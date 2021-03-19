Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $31,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.35 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.33 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

