Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.99 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $31,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

