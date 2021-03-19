Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.40 Million Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $130.36 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74.

