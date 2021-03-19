Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

