Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $35.76 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 80,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Halliburton worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

