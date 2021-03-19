Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VBR opened at $168.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

