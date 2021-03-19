Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.39% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $177.74.

