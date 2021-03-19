Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $186.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.