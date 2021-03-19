Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

