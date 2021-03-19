Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $29,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

