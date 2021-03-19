Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,421 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.60% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,868,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $203.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

