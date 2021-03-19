Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,387 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Southern worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.