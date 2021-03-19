Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,095 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

