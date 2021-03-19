Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $723.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.28 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

