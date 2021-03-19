Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

