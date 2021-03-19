Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.