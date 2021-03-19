Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 129,821 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 129,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $37,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

