Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,557 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Clorox worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $184.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

