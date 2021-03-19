Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,190 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

