Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,234 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 617,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.