Raymond James Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.54.

TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The stock has a market cap of C$43.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

