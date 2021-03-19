Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 707.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

