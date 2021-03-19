Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lessened by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 170,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,648. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

