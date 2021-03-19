RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $206.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

