Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$14.99. Approximately 513,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 669,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,679,384 shares in the company, valued at C$71,002,176.86. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $395,223 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

