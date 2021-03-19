Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $11.76 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $497,684.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

