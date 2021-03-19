Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) recently:

3/9/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Maravai LifeSciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MRVI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,302. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

