Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 19,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.