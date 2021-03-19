Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.90. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 147,293 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

