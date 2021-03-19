Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Redcape Hotel Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.72.
About Redcape Hotel Group
