Redd (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,988.89 or 1.00077187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00075056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

