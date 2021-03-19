ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0047

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $134.37 million and $1.86 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,684.94 or 0.99991955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.00398565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00279619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00744788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00077626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005144 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

