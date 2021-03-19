Reef (REEF) Market Cap Tops $465.87 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Reef has a market capitalization of $465.87 million and approximately $122.97 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

