Refereum Price Up 230.7% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $100.84 million and approximately $120.79 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 230.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars.

