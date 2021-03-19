Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.15% of Regal Beloit worth $57,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

