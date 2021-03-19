REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of REGENXBIO worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,742 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

