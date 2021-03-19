Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.

RLMD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.37. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $574.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

