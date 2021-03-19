Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $80.92 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.