Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,229,700 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of BRF worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

