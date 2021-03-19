Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 192,300 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $22.20 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.