Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 34,600 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Veritone worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

