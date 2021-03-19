Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 159,733 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Harrow Health worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.