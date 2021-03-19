Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huntsman by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

