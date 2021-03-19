Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 308,530 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

EGHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

