Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 763,100 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,234,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $20.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

