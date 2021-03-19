Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Quotient Technology worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

