Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of UGI worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.63 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

